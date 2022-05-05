ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health Awareness: How to show support for a loved one

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of Naomi Judd’s death, there are...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

How to Deal with Loneliness, According to Mental Health Experts

Perhaps you just moved to a new city or are gearing up for your first holiday season as a single. Or maybe you have thousands of followers on social media and a phone that won't stop blowing up with text messages and yet, you still feel disconnected. Whatever the case may be, loneliness is a natural thing to experience — and a common one at that, too. In fact, so many Americans have felt lonely over the past years that public health officials started to express concern over a "loneliness epidemic." Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

‘There’s nothing scarier than having a severe mental illness at work’: How to talk to colleagues about mental health

This story is part of State of Mind, a special package covering mental health at work. For the series, Fast Company also convened a roundtable of business leaders and advocates to discuss how to bring compassion to the workplace, and published an excerpt of Bonobos cofounder Andy Dunn’s new memoir, Burn Rate, about growing his company while having bipolar disorder. We also looked at how Alicia Keys is expanding her business interests mindfully.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Matters: Choose Life

It’s that time of year again: May is Mental Health Awareness Month. In my personal and professional opinion, I think mental health should be a topic of everyday conversation. We are losing lives to suicide and mental illness every day, yet it seems some people are still living in fear about talking about their struggles.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Judd
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chip Chick

Her Autistic Son Was Invited To Prom, But This Mom Doesn't Want To Let Him Go

A mom has an 18-year-old son who has been diagnosed with Level 2 autism, so his autism is pretty moderate. According to Autism Speaks, this Level of autism is characterized as "Marked deficits in verbal and nonverbal social communication skills; social impairments apparent even with supports in place; limited initiation of social interactions; and reduced or abnormal responses to social overtures from others. For example, a person who speaks simple sentences, whose interaction is limited to narrow special interests, and how has markedly odd nonverbal communication." This mom said that her son is completely capable of completing certain tasks all alone, though he does need some help with other things...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Fordham Observer

Let’s Talk About Doubt in Relationships

POV: You’re in a healthy, happy relationship, but you don’t feel comfortable announcing to all of social media that you’ve found your forever soulmate. As someone who spends a fair amount of time on TikTok, I have seen too many videos of people showing off their relationships. What started as cute couple videos that gave me hope of one day finding a happy queer relationship for myself quickly turned into constant comparison and competition.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Do Traumatic Childhood Experiences Affect Us in Adulthood?

People who have had negative childhood experiences are more likely to show certain cognitive deficits as adults, particularly in decision-making. A new study showed that those with adverse childhood experiences may be less likely to take advantage of the full range of available rewards. A reluctance to try new things...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Self-Sabotage in Our Intimate Relationships

Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Healthline

How ADHD Can Affect Self-Esteem and How to Cultivate Self-Worth

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition that can affect the structure of certain areas in your brain, making it hard to focus or restrain your impulses. If you live with ADHD, you might have some firsthand knowledge of this yourself. People might:. suggest you can bootstrap...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Childhood Attachment Trauma Can Affect Adult Relationships

Our most developmentally important relationships begin in our formative years and come from our teachers, mentors, friends, and our parents or parental figures. How we connect with others is, in some ways, tied to what we are taught in these early years. Caregivers who themselves have a secure attachment will...
KIDS
purewow.com

I Had an Abortion During the Pandemic—It Saved My Family

It was early April of 2020 that I was sitting anxiously in a Planned Parenthood waiting room, scanning the relatively small crowd and neurotically sanitizing my hands every few minutes. Seemingly overnight, Covid-19 had hit New York City with the force of a wrecking ball and, like so many others, the pandemic was upending my life—and at a time when things weren’t exactly swell to begin with. Indeed, I had been buckling under the strain of raising two small children in a prohibitively expensive city, whilst feeling stuck in a marriage that had deteriorated, such that the reconciliation ship had sailed and separation was on the horizon. We had already done our best to create the conditions of an inevitable divorce by sleeping in separate rooms for, well, ages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Mental illness plays havoc with the mind as well as the heart

University of South Australia scientists have uncovered another reason why society should be paying more attention to mental health: it is closely aligned to blood pressure and heart rate variations. A new study published in BioMedical Engineering draws a link between mental illness and widely fluctuating blood pressure, which can...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Does Grief Do to Your Brain?

Grief can make you feel forgetful, spacey, and unable to express your thoughts. These effects are likely temporary. Losing a loved one is a natural and universal life event, but that does not make it any easier. The death of those close to us is one of the greatest stressors we face as humans.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mourning the Living: Mental Illness and Family Estrangement

Research indicates that about 25 percent of American adults are living with an active family estrangement. These painful relationships are rarely discussed openly because cultural norms and expectations make estrangement especially stigmatizing. In addition to abuse, toxicity, and bad parenting, mental illness and substance abuse are major contributors to estrangement.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

The Risks of Accommodating a Child's Anxiety

Accommodation is any action parents engage in with the purpose of alleviating their child's anxiety or stress. Parents may accommodate due to their own personal histories and beliefs systems. Intense child reactions can also increase accommodation. Parental accommodation has been shown to increase child anxiety over time and reduce response...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy