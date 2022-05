(The Center Square) - The Senate Transportation Committee will consider a bill to suspend Alaska's 8 cents-per-gallon gas tax through June 30, 2023. Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked state lawmakers in March to amend House Bill 104, which would have increased the fuel tax from 8 cents to 16 cents per gallon. The gas tax, which is the lowest in the country, has not changed since 1970. The bill initially sought to raise the surcharge on refined fuels.

