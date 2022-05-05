ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Married!? The Couple Wears Matching “Marry Me” & “I Do” Grills In New Video [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yE77f_0fUNCv7000

Did A$AP Rocky & Rihanna get married behind our backs?

A$AP Rocky recently released a new music video for his single, “D.M.B.” with Rihanna as his costar and love interest. The video is very romantic is a ride or die type of way where Rihanna is really holding down her man.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the video, the billionaire mogul constantly shows up at the rapper’s side in many ways like rolling his drugs, being there once he gets out of jail, and being seen as a bride in a scene. He refers to her as his “angel,” “goddess,” and “soulmate”, so maybe the video symbolizes the couple’s next steps.

The camera zooms in on their teeth where A$AP’s grill says “Marry me?” and in response, Rihanna answers with her grill that spells out “I do.” The couple is expecting their first child together regardless of his multiple cheating allegations.

Would we be surprised if the two are actually married? See the video below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

SEE: Rihanna Celebrates Her First National Heroes Day After Being Named A National Hero In Barbados

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Was A$AP Rocky Caught Cheating On Rihanna Again?! [WATCH]

SEE: Rihanna Talks Unplanned Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky: “I Can Do Any Part Of Life By His Side”

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Drugs#Grills#A Ap Rocky Rihanna#D M B
Mic

Rihanna adorns her baby bump like the sacred vessel it is

It’s long been the norm for pregnant women to be forced into a style doldrum, pigeonholed by maternity lines that cater to comfort before style. And while pregnant women deserve to be as comfortable as they want to, walking past stores that have baby-bumped mannequins draped in loose fabrics and uninspired prints feels like enough to spur a depressive episode in anyone. It begs the question of why we insist on pregnant women wearing clothes pretty much only designed to lay down in. It goes back to the madonna or the whore dichotomy: the historical, societal insistence that a woman can be nurturing or sexual, but not both at the same time. It’s a patriarchal stereotype that seemed inescapable until Rihanna got pregnant, destroying that idea, one belly chain at a time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rihanna’s Appearance at The Met Gala Is Her Biggest Boss Move Yet

Rihanna shut down this year’s Met Gala and she wasn’t even physically in the building! In honor of the singer and moguls’ show-stopping looks at this year’s annual charity ball The Met Museum dedicated a tribute to Rihanna by immortalizing her with a marble statue that bears her likeness- baby bump included. The statue was placed with the other Greek-Roman god statues a true testament to her star power and impact on the world of fashion. Rihanna revealed the look on Instagram with the caption ”shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

A single gay man just made history with the birth of his son via surrogacy

A single gay man from Melbourne, Australia, is finally living his lifelong dream of fatherhood with the birth of his son via surrogacy. Despite a long and challenging journey, Shaun Resnik made history as the first single man in the Australian state of Victoria to become a father via surrogacy, following the arrival of his baby boy Eli Michael on March 22 this year. The process took three and a half years, but he could not be more thankful for his newborn son. He hoped that his story of fatherhood would open doors for other single folks who wish to become parents, The Daily Mail reports.
SOCIETY
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy