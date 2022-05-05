ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

UC Santa Cruz Dean of the Arts Division Celine Parreñas Shimizu will debut her latest film at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on May 12

UC Santa Cruz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker and film scholar Celine Parreñas Shimizu, UCSC’s Dean of the Division of Arts, debuts her new documentary at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on May 12. The feature film 80 YEARS LATER explores the racial inheritance of Japanese American family incarceration during World War II through multigenerational conversations...

news.ucsc.edu

