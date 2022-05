The Boston Bruins came into Game 2 of their first-round matchup in need of a bounce-back game after a challenging Game 1 loss that saw them lose 5-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. Going into the game, they obviously needed to make some sort of change, and it came on defense. Hampus Lindholm was shifted down to the second pairing with Brandon Carlo while Matt Grzelcyk moved up to the first pairing with Charlie McAvoy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO