Ric Parnell, the drummer who appeared in the 1984 comedy musical This Is Spinal Tap, died on May 1. He was 70. The son of a jazz bandleader, Parnell was born in London on August 13, 1951, and came from a musical family. By the age of 16, he was already touring with Englebert Humperdinck. Parnell later found fame starring as Mick Shrimpton, the doomed drummer of the fictional hard-rock band in the 1984 mock rockumentary, This is Spinal Tap, directed by Rob Reiner. His character was one in a long line of drummers who perished from freak accidents, his being spontaneous combustion.

