ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Friday Cheers 2022: Japanese Breakfast Starts Things Off With A Joyful Jubilee

By Marilyn Drew Necci
rvamag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks, the time has come: this Friday brings us the kickoff event in a summer full of amazing outdoor sounds on Brown’s Island. Over the next two months, Venture Richmond will present seven different Friday nights of excellent music in an excellent location — in the middle of the river, in...

rvamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Did Black People Start Country Music? Here's the 4-1-1

The music industry wouldn’t be the same without the influence of Black culture. Legendary names such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, The Notorious B.I.G, and more have helped shape the way today's artists create music. Not to mention, hip hop — considered to be music’s most influential genre — was created by African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans in the heart of The Bronx, N.Y., in the 1970s.
MUSIC
DCist

Get Ready For Jazz In The Garden At The National Gallery Of Art

The National Gallery of Art has announced the return of its beloved Jazz in the Garden series, with a lineup that includes performances ranging in styles from bluegrass to Afro-Cuban to jazz. Located in the Sculpture Garden, the series will include musical acts such as Grammy-nominated Daniel Ho and Afro-Cuban...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Stereogum

Marci – “Immaterial Girl”

Marci — aka Marta Cikojevic, keyboardist for the woozy Montreal indie band TOPS — released her debut solo single “Entertainment” earlier this year. Inevitably, that single is part of a debut solo album. Marci’s self-titled LP is out in August on Arbutus, and she’s sharing another song from the record today.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
MUSIC
NBC12

2 Richmond women are behind a dairy-free gelato at Walmart

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a new dairy-free special treat, you may be in luck at Walmart. Two Richmond women started O’My Foods, a dairy-free gelato sold at Walmart stores throughout the country. The frozen treat was created by Allison Monette and Julie Bishop. Now...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
Stereogum

Broken Social Scene Announce You Forgot It In People 20th Anniversary Tour

You Forgot It In People, the album that turned the Toronto collective Broken Social Scene into indie rock royalty, turns 20 years old this year. BSS are going all-out to celebrate. They’ve already announced a new graphic novel inspired by the album and a performance of the full tracklist at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival. Now Kevin Drew and crew have revealed they’ll be taking You Forgot It In People out on tour across North America this fall.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Guided By Voices – “Unproductive Funk”

What do you think the phrase “Unproductive Funk” means to Robert Pollard? Does it mean that he sometimes goes an entire morning without writing any scratchy power-pop jams with inscrutable lyrics? A whole day? What? In the entire history of American indie rock, Robert Pollard might be the least unproductive figure out there. (He’s also not terribly funky, but that claim is probably a little more disputable.) And yet Pollard’s band Guided By Voices have just released a song called “Unproductive Funk” as the single from their just-announced new album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Mart#Cheers#Depression#Korean Food#Food Drink#Venture Richmond
Rolling Stone

Florence and the Machine Reigns King at ‘Dance Fever’ Warm-Up Show in NYC

Click here to read the full article. Florence Welch, the bewitching siren at the helm of Florence and the Machine, wrote her fifth album Dance Fever as an ode to what it felt like to share live music with people. It’s the type of pandemic-created album that was built for a moment like this: Welch and her band headlining an intimate show at New York’s Alice Tully Hall in front of a sea of fans dressed like the cast of Euphoria were headed to a Renaissance Faire. Ahead of Dance Fever’s release next week, the group hosted a string of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
American Songwriter

Ann Wilson’s Tonic for the Times: ‘Fierce Bliss’

Captured by the sweeping views and wildlife along St John’s River adjacent to her Florida home, Ann Wilson found some moments of solace living in quarantine during the pandemic. The natural world was still moving and evolving outside and after watching some of the frolicking seabirds in the distance for months, Wilson began anthropomorphizing the creatures, even talking to them, then writing the slow-burning “Black Wing.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Tastes Just Like It Costs”

MJ Lenderman sketches out a scene of domestic disquiet with “Tastes Just Like It Costs,” a standout cut from his third solo album Boat Songs. He opens the song with a what-did-I-tell-you jab about a hated hat, following it with gestures about an upscale butcher, a scream, a trip, dinner plans disrupted if not outright ruined. The singer-songwriter captures the weight of disappointment and frustration, which he wraps in an instrumental haze that recalls the thick Southern humidity of his home state. As a guitarist with the Asheville, North Carolina indie rock outfit Wednesday, Lenderman augments the band’s loosely nostalgic melodies, but on his own, he gives the instrument a rough-hewn twang, delivering raw, occasionally achey numbers loaded with little bit of trouble.
ASHEVILLE, NC
NME

Sunflower Bean – ‘Headful Of Sugar’ review: gleeful anarchy from a band on the move

There was an uncomfortable sense of unease across Sunflower Bean’s second album ‘Twentytwo In Blue’. Released in 2018 amid a whole lot of political turmoil, the troubled coming-of-age record saw the New York rock band struggle with their place in the world as they questioned relationships, role models and rebellion. When it was released, they quickly found out they weren’t the only ones feeling so helplessly frustrated (or frustratedly helpless).
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy