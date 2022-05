Originally published May 6, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota are asking parents to keep an eye out for signs of hepatitis in children, as the number of kids who have experienced the rare yet severe liver disease increases across the country. In Minnesota, epidemiologists have identified three children under the age of 3 who have recently had liver inflammation. One child required a liver transplant, and all three have since recovered. Health experts say hepatitis symptoms include yellowing of the eyes and skin, abdominal pain, dark urine, and fatigue. Minnesota epidemiologists say parents should take their kids to a health care provider...

