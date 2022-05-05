24019 Cannon Anello Ct

Perfectly molded to pack in clean, honest lump crab meat, and presented simply with lemon or a saucy accompaniment, few dishes offer decadence like that of a well-built crab cake. Top notch portions ought not to be too bready nor too soft, but rather rich and textured with layer after layer of fresh crab meat. The savory sometimes-starter-sometimes-entree, is a treat to say the least — but it can be a rare find on restaurant menus at times. So who’s got ‘em, and are they worth the splurge? From casual cafes to upscale destinations sourcing seafood from around the globe, consider our breakdown of restaurants touting the top cakes in all the land.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO