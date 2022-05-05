ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Ten Best Family-Friendly Beaches In The U.S.

By Gwen
 3 days ago
It's about that time to start thinking about your summer family vacation if you haven't already. Since we don't have really any kind of water around us, especially a beach, many of us seek out a beach destination to visit. Here is a list of the top ten family-friendly beaches in...

Mix 97.9 FM

5 Best Things About Summer In West Texas

I have stated many times both on-air and in many an article how much I dislike summer. It is 100% my least favorite season of all. You have heard me say everything from the fact that I sweat profusely (some would argue this is not exactly a bad thing, it rids your body of toxins) to I hate being hot, to mosquitoes not being my friends. I am theirs but the feeling is not mutual. Where there is a Rebecca, mosquitoes are most certainly close by. However, today I will attempt to be optimistic, I shall see the good side of summer.
WEST, TX
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Mix 97.9 FM

3 Places The REST Of America WISHES It Had That Exist In Texas

There are certain businesses in all different categories--restaurants, bars, concert venues, sports teams, stores... that are unique to a specific area of the country that, when we're on vacation or make a business trip thru a certain area we like to stop and partake in the joy and goodness. One example of that would be In & Out Burger. It all started in California and worked its way south and east, landing in Arizona and Texas. And even though it doesn't exist here in the Basin or even as close as Lubbock (they were SUPPOSED to head there a couple of years ago but then sold the land they had purchased and bailed out)... But that's one example of a place people love that's specific to a certain region. Here in the Lonestar State-we have those too. The first thing that comes to mind:
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Camels Are Invading Midland

The Sibley Nature Center in Midland is hosting its Spring Festival tomorrow. This event is free and open to the public. This will be a fun day for the entire family. Bring kids and bring the cameras because you are going to want to capture all the fun. Join us...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Disney World Guest Finds Giant Broken Light Fixture at Magic Kingdom, Wears It on Head

A guest at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom witnessed an unusual accident that led to a new hat. Affixed with large, orb-like bulbs, dark green light fixtures line the area around the bus depot outside the entrance to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando. On May 1, Twitter user @GrandCalStan posted a photo of him near the outdoor bus terminal holding one of the larger-than-life light fixtures that somewhat resemble fishbowls.
ORLANDO, FL
Mix 97.9 FM

What Are The Least Favorite Household Chores In Texas?

National 'no housework day?' Girl, count me in! As if it's not enough that this mommy works full time, running around being baseball, dance, swim and personal driver mom, you want me to come home cook, do laundry AND do housework? Or does laundry technically count as housework? Uggggghh, I don't know but I do deserve at least 1 day off right?
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Baby fox rescued from construction site in San Francisco

May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco rescued a baby fox who was trapped inside piping at a construction site. The rescue was a team effort between the San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco Animal Care & Control and the Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue and Education Center. The team...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
