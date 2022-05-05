ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Stephen A. Smith argues Ben Simmons didn't play to protect his case against the Sixers

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8mKZ_0fUMBfCM00

Ben Simmons did not play a game for the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets over the course of the 2021-22 NBA season, but Simmons is seeking $20 million in salary that the Sixers withheld from him. Simmons filed a grievance in April, following his trade to the Nets at the deadline.

At that time, it was expected that Simmons would eventually return to the court for the Nets, but a back injury derailed those plans. Simmons underwent a successful procedure to address a herniated disc in his back on Thursday – a medical issue that did not surface until after the trade was completed.

In a discussion with Brian Windhorst, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he doesn’t doubt the legitimacy of Simmons’ injury, but argued that the real reason Simmons never played for the Nets this season was to protect his grievance claim against the Sixers. Had he played, per Smith, he would have undermined his own cause.

Stephen A. Smith: “I’m not saying there’s no back injury. I’m not saying there’s some phony procedure going on. They say it, it’s legit, I believe them.

What I’m saying is this: You missed all these games. You get traded to Brooklyn. If you play then that messes up your case with Philly and the grievance, because then it would have been about you just not wanting to play in Philly as opposed to you really having a mental health issue that prevented you from playing period. So when that came into question, then we heard about the back. Windy, correct me if I’m wrong, did you hear anything about [Simmons’] back before he got to Brooklyn?”

Brian Windhorst: “No, and a fair question has to be asked. I assume that his physical was passed. The Nets, had they seen an injury here severe enough to need surgery, you’d wonder if they’d want to go back to Philly… there’s some missing parts to this that we don’t quite understand.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Philadelphia, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Stephen A Smith
The Spun

Look: Jalen Rose’s Facial Hair Going Viral On Sunday

Throughout his career on television, ESPN’s Jalen Rose has developed a reputation for always having his hairline freshly shaped up. It’s a well-earned rep, and for Rose, it also carries over to his facial hair. Interestingly, it is that facial hair that is going viral on Sunday, and not for a good reason.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Espn
Distractify

What Is Sage Steele's Net Worth? The Anchor Is Suing ESPN

Sage Steele is an iconic woman who has found major success in the sports world. The talented anchor first started her career as a sports reporter for WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind., in 1997. Since then, Sage has been on fire with landing various gigs, including SportsCenter daytime coverage of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley believes Luka Doncic “has to learn to play without the ball” in order for the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Phoenix Suns

Despite two fantastic performances from Luka Doncic in the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Mavs find themselves in a 0-2 hole as they head back home. Doncic has been sensational; unfortunately, the rest of his team has not been on the same level as their young superstar.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

LeBron James Praises Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey on Twitter

As the Philadelphia 76ers participated in their second-round matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was tuned into the action. For the Sixers, their Game 2 performance against Miami as a whole wasn’t exactly ideal. Despite keeping the game within arm’s reach through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst. According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy