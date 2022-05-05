ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

6 Exciting New Dallas Restaurants​ & Bars That Will Make You Feel Like In NYC Or Paris

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9MQM_0fUM6fla00

It's already May of 2022 and there have been tons of new Dallas restaurants and bars making their debut.

We are definitely sensing some European vibes that the city is absolutely into right now because half of this list includes Italian or French cuisine with dreamy-looking interiors.

Dallasites have met some pretty popular eateries, so far, like heavy hitters from New York, like Carbone and Sadelle's.

We're nearly halfway through the year, and there's still more to come to D-town; before we get further into 2022 let's take a look at the current best new restaurants and bars.

Sadelle's

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 1 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205

Why You Need To Go: The restaurant has the cute ambiance of a Parisian Art Deco tea room. They offer a hearty brunch, yummy cocktails, and giant pieces of strawberry cake just like the iconic New York location.

Shot Topic

New bar in Dallas Shot Topic @corey.good #shottopic #emo #emonight #emonighteverynight #deepellum #deepellumdallas #dallas #dallastx #nightlife #bars #music #musicislife #shots

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Shot bar

Address: 108 S Crowdus St, Dallas, TX 75226

Why You Need To Go: You can go to this Deep Ellum bar to experience your emo high school years again, but this time with alcohol. They literally have shots named after the iconic songs you'll probably jam to while you're there.

Carbone

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1617 Hi Line Dr., Dallas, TX 75207

Why You Need To Go: You can finally live your NYC it-girl dreams at this heavily anticipated DFW rendition of the Michelin starred restaurant.

WICH!

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Sandwich

Address: 1410 Main St., Dallas, TX 75202

Why You Need To Go: Gone are the days of giving your order to a real human at this new sandwich concept from Which Wich in downtown.

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Hot chicken

Address: 3000 Main St., Dallas, TX 75226

Why You Need To Go: They have traditional Nashville hot chicken served with Belgian-style waffles.

Toussaint

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 1907 Elm St., Dallas, TX 75201

Why You Need To Go: A French and Asian fusion with traditional dishes like steak frites and banh mi. Plus, the wine list is so decadent.

Comments / 0

Related
CultureMap Austin

Massive H-E-B with two-story BBQ joint breaks ground in booming Austin suburb

The second True Texas BBQ restaurant in the Austin area will be at the new H-E-B grocery store under construction in Georgetown. The 121,000-square-foot store, at 1010 W. University Ave. in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, is set to open in the spring of 2023. It will replace a smaller H-E-B store at 1100 S. I-35. San Antonio-based H-E-B operates two stores in Georgetown.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
New York State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Paris, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dallas#Alcohol#Art Deco#Hot Chicken#Food Drink#European#Italian#French#Parisian#Shot Topic#Instagram Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios

3 must-try rooftop bars in Dallas

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely. Details: Get lost in the lush greenery at this glam lounge serving espresso martinis and twists on the classics. Of note: The dress code is "smart casual," so leave the athleisure...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Plane Bound For Dallas Lost Part Of Wing At 35,000 Feet

There were some rather tense moments in the sky Tuesday evening during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Dallas/Ft. Worth. Those tense moments were caused after a part of the wing just fell off during mid-flight at 36,000 feet. The American Airlines flight was diverted to Birmingham where it landed without incident and all passengers disembarked safely.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Inside look at Bulla Gastrobar’s delectable paella in Plano

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready for a good ole fashioned Friday food fix?. Inside DFW decided to take a trip to Spain with our taste buds in the form of one of the country’s most popular dishes, paella!. Now, there are several different ways to make it...
PLANO, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy