Netflix Scored Two Spice Girls For 'The Circle' Season 4 & They're Catfishing Everyone

The fourth season of The Circle is back, and Scary Spice and Baby Spice are here for it — literally!

Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown from the Spice Girls are part of the new season of the Netflix reality show.

The Circle sees contestants create an online profile and bond through their screens, as they seek to become the most popular without having seen each other in person.

While some come as themselves, others create fake profiles and "catfish" the other contestants, with a cash prize for the most popular contestant.

The two Spice Girls are clearly having fun as "catfish" in the show, where they team up and pretend to be a children's author named "Jared."

“We need to think of what our books are called, and how many books have we written,” Bunton says to Brown in the second episode. “I feel pretty nervous about making sure we know everything about Jared. We gotta write it all down, we just gotta be clever about it.”

In a promotional clip announcing the two, Mel B says they didn't know who they'd be pretending to be when they signed up.

The Los Angeles Times reports that they will only be in The Circle for a four-day period, and they're not competing to win the big prize. Instead, the winning prize money will go up to $50,000 if they can keep the catfish game going.

“They were absolutely brilliant, and we loved having them,” executive producer Toni Ireland told the Times. “I’m thrilled that we’ve kept it secret for so long.”

Viewers get to see the two pop stars hanging out together in their suite, and playing around with other contestants as they all field Spice Girls trivia questions.

Season 4 of The Circle debuted on Netflix May 4, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays until the end of the month.