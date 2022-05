If you were looking forward to watching Ecuador compete in this fall’s World Cup in Qatar, you might need to put those plans on hold. Though the draw for this year’s World Cup is done, with only a few question marks remaining — mainly relating to one spot that three national teams are currently vying for — questions have emerged over the eligibility of an Ecuadorian player. Should they be deemed ineligible to play, Chile could be heading to Qatar in their place.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO