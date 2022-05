Martin Odegaard has had a small taste of the Champions League and is now hungry to take Arsenal back to European football’s top table.The Gunners know that victory at the home of north London rivals Tottenham on Thursday night will see them end a five-year exile from the Champions League.A nervy 2-1 win over 10-man Leeds on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a brace from Eddie Nketiah, has left Arsenal on the cusp of a top-four finish as the season reaches its climax.Odegaard is likely to captain the visitors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later in the week and is one...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO