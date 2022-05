MSNBC political analyst Juanita Tolliver said Monday that Republicans are trying to deny women and "anyone with a uterus" the right to abortion. The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion was a major focus on Monday's episode of "MTP Daily," where Tolliver and others sounded the alarm over the impact that overturning Roe V. Wade would have on the country. At one point, Tolliver told viewers that if upheld, the court's ruling would threaten not just the rights of women, but the rights of all those in possession of the female reproductive organ.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO