Brattleboro, VT

WSESD Board Meeting Agenda

 3 days ago

The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet in the WRCC Cusick. Conference Room at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86213212990?pwd=aCtSajRtSmxlb1dwc2VEdlNTR085QT09....

