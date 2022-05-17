ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Candidate profiles: Race for Pennsylvania's US Senate seat

Cover picture for the articleWGAL has been interviewing the candidates running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Below you will find one-on-one interviews. We will continue to add more as they air ahead of the May 17 primary....

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Jake Corman acting Lt. Governor after Fetterman’s pacemaker procedure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor as Lt. Governor John Fetterman undergoes a procedure to receive a pacemaker. Fetterman suffered a stroke and remains hospitalized in Lancaster in the midst of campaigning for U.S. Senate when he fell ill on Friday. According to Fetterman’s campaign, […]
Pennsylvania’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

Allies argue Jeff Yass is a single-issue donor who backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools. But critics contend he’s using weak campaign finance laws to peddle influence. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans as voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina decide whether to rally around his hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. As this year’s midterm...
