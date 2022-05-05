Apparently Michigan Still Has A Border Dispute With Indiana
By Jojo Girard
WKMI
3 days ago
I don't know if it will come to war or not, but Michigan and Indiana are beefing. But I have a great solution if they want it. The Michigan-Indiana Border Problem Goes Back Centuries. When Michigan gained statehood back in 1837, our neighbor to the south had been a...
A Dollar Tree manager allegedly posted a discriminatory help wanted sign that got lots of attention. Things got a little weird last week in a small town about 30 minutes South of South Bend, Indiana. In a move that sounds motivated by frustration, the manager of the Dollar Tree in Bremen posted a handwritten sign that stirred things up according to WNDU,
I'm seriously puzzled how the oldest concrete road in Michigan is not only in pretty good condition considering it's almost 120 years old, but is in better shape than most of the roads we have over here in Kalamazoo. Another thing that trips me up is it's in the town of Calumet, which is located in the Keweenaw Peninsula, and we all know how much more brutal winters are in the Upper Peninsula than in the lower. So what's the magic elixir they mixed in their concrete to make it last the test of time? One person went to discover just this:
Lately, at least judging by social media posts, more and more people in Michigan seem to be stumbling upon a plethora of arrowheads. Specifically, these posts have been popping up in the public Facebook group Michigan History. A man named Dean W. found at least 13 Native American arrowheads and other tools on his farm in Shiawassee County. Steven S. stumbled upon a couple of arrowheads just walking through mid-Michigan. And, Marcia H. randomly found one in her own backyard.
(WNDU) - Hoosiers should be receiving a $125 dollar automatic taxpayer refund!. Last month, Governor Holcomb announced the refund would total around an estimated $545 million, quoting conservative fiscal leadership as a primary reason for the overflow. Refunds are now being sent through direct deposit for those who have filed...
A West Michigan woman disrespects the court and the judge throws the book at her. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney spent 4 days in jail after refusing to follow the judge's order and simply taking the oath, to tell the truth in court. This bizarre interaction happened on March 19th at the Ingham County Circuit Court. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina attempts to get an answer out of Pavlos-Hackey regarding the oath to the truth in court. Instead, it appears that the suspect tried to call someone to the stand, which makes no sense on many levels. As seen in a video uploaded to youtube by Mlive, the judge tells the woman,
If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
Everyone knows the old saying mothers love to tell their children while growing up, ‘If your friends jumped off a bridge, does that mean you should?’ Well, while many of us haven’t jumped off bridges because we can still hear that voice in our head (though, as someone who has jumped off a bridge and pier, depending on the circumstances it’s actually really fun) we all forget about this warning when it comes to skydiving. There is just something about jumping out of a moving plane at 10,000+ feet in the air with nothing but a thin sheet to slowly propel us back down to Earth. With summer around the corner to offer optimal jumping weather, here are some Southwest Michigan locations for skydiving.
Over the last 130+ years, there have been many speculations and theories as to the identity of the infamous serial killer, 'Jack the Ripper'. Some of them seem plausible, others far-fetched. The descendant of a former UM student totally believes his ancestor was indeed the Ripper. The suspect is Herman...
Seth Churan just can't seem to keep himself out of trouble. Upon being released from jail this week, and just moments after retrieving his belongings from the Fraser Police Department, Churan is under arrest again for taking a swing at a TV reporter. These Gentlemen Have a Long History. Churan...
It seems that there are a few things that Michiganders passionately argue about:. The correct term for someone who lives in Michigan (obviously, the answer is 'Michigander') Where "up North" Michigan actually begins (see more here) Whether or not something should be considered a Great Lake. Okay, perhaps "passionately arguing"...
The winter of 2021-22 is giving it all she's got in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Video recorded at the end of April along Lakeshore Drive in Marquette shows weather that's much more like the middle of winter than mid spring and just days away from May. Check out the video captured...
If you're a big fan of the show Friends, this could be your dream house. Modeled after the character Monica's apartment, this home in Dayton, Ohio was previously used as a charming Airbnb. Listed for $135,000, this home includes:. New furnace, air conditioner, and water heater. 3 Bedrooms. 1 Bathroom.
If there's one thing that I hate to see, it's another Michigan music venue shutting down for good. The DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in Walker (near Grand Rapids) will be closing its doors on July 31. Joel Langlois, owner of the Deltaplex said they're closing after being impacted by...
There is a LITERAL Hell Cat in Michigan, or there was at least. Jinx, the black cat, who has amassed over 740,000 followers on Tik Tok, was sworn in as the first-ever (temporary) pet mayor of Hell, Michigan. I always find it odd when towns do this, but when you...
You can look at this as simply the story of looking for the owner of a lost University of Michigan class ring, found by someone diving in Mexico. But you can also look at the big picture and see how the power of the internet can be channeled on occasion for good and to triumph over the powers of evil.
