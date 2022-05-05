ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Apparently Michigan Still Has A Border Dispute With Indiana

By Jojo Girard
 3 days ago
I don't know if it will come to war or not, but Michigan and Indiana are beefing. But I have a great solution if they want it. The Michigan-Indiana Border Problem Goes Back Centuries. When Michigan gained statehood back in 1837, our neighbor to the south had been a...

WKMI

Indiana Dollar Tree Help Wanted Sign Just Got Manager Fired

A Dollar Tree manager allegedly posted a discriminatory help wanted sign that got lots of attention. Things got a little weird last week in a small town about 30 minutes South of South Bend, Indiana. In a move that sounds motivated by frustration, the manager of the Dollar Tree in Bremen posted a handwritten sign that stirred things up according to WNDU,
WKMI

Michigan’s Oldest Concrete Road Is In Calumet

I'm seriously puzzled how the oldest concrete road in Michigan is not only in pretty good condition considering it's almost 120 years old, but is in better shape than most of the roads we have over here in Kalamazoo. Another thing that trips me up is it's in the town of Calumet, which is located in the Keweenaw Peninsula, and we all know how much more brutal winters are in the Upper Peninsula than in the lower. So what's the magic elixir they mixed in their concrete to make it last the test of time? One person went to discover just this:
WKMI

Hunting For Michigan Arrowheads? A Few Things You Should Know…

Lately, at least judging by social media posts, more and more people in Michigan seem to be stumbling upon a plethora of arrowheads. Specifically, these posts have been popping up in the public Facebook group Michigan History. A man named Dean W. found at least 13 Native American arrowheads and other tools on his farm in Shiawassee County. Steven S. stumbled upon a couple of arrowheads just walking through mid-Michigan. And, Marcia H. randomly found one in her own backyard.
WKMI

Michigan Judge Slams Holland Restaurant Owner and it’s Hilarious

A West Michigan woman disrespects the court and the judge throws the book at her. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney spent 4 days in jail after refusing to follow the judge's order and simply taking the oath, to tell the truth in court. This bizarre interaction happened on March 19th at the Ingham County Circuit Court. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina attempts to get an answer out of Pavlos-Hackey regarding the oath to the truth in court. Instead, it appears that the suspect tried to call someone to the stand, which makes no sense on many levels. As seen in a video uploaded to youtube by Mlive, the judge tells the woman,
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$125 payments starting this month for eligible Indiana residents

If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
INDIANA STATE
WKMI

Skydiving Southwest Michigan: Where You Should Go

Everyone knows the old saying mothers love to tell their children while growing up, ‘If your friends jumped off a bridge, does that mean you should?’ Well, while many of us haven’t jumped off bridges because we can still hear that voice in our head (though, as someone who has jumped off a bridge and pier, depending on the circumstances it’s actually really fun) we all forget about this warning when it comes to skydiving. There is just something about jumping out of a moving plane at 10,000+ feet in the air with nothing but a thin sheet to slowly propel us back down to Earth. With summer around the corner to offer optimal jumping weather, here are some Southwest Michigan locations for skydiving.
WKMI

Was Jack The Ripper A Former University of Michigan Student?

Over the last 130+ years, there have been many speculations and theories as to the identity of the infamous serial killer, 'Jack the Ripper'. Some of them seem plausible, others far-fetched. The descendant of a former UM student totally believes his ancestor was indeed the Ripper. The suspect is Herman...
WKMI

So, Should Michigan’s Lake St. Clair Be Considered a Great Lake?

It seems that there are a few things that Michiganders passionately argue about:. The correct term for someone who lives in Michigan (obviously, the answer is 'Michigander') Where "up North" Michigan actually begins (see more here) Whether or not something should be considered a Great Lake. Okay, perhaps "passionately arguing"...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Friends Themed House Goes on the Market for $135k in Dayton, Ohio

If you're a big fan of the show Friends, this could be your dream house. Modeled after the character Monica's apartment, this home in Dayton, Ohio was previously used as a charming Airbnb. Listed for $135,000, this home includes:. New furnace, air conditioner, and water heater. 3 Bedrooms. 1 Bathroom.
DAYTON, OH
WKMI

DeltaPlex Arena in West Michigan is Closing Its Doors for Good

If there's one thing that I hate to see, it's another Michigan music venue shutting down for good. The DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in Walker (near Grand Rapids) will be closing its doors on July 31. Joel Langlois, owner of the Deltaplex said they're closing after being impacted by...
WKMI

WKMI

