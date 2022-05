The remains of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware — have been identified, NBC News reports. After going missing in April 2021, a search went on for Pomaski and her body was eventually found in a ditch on December 10, 2021. Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland confirmed in an email to NBC that officials identified the body as Pomaski's on May 1, 2022.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO