Virginia State

Beyer Statement On Boeing Headquarters Announcement

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents the Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital, including Arlington, and serves as the Chairman of the House Science Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, issued the following statement today...

spaceref.com

The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
WSOC Charlotte

Officials: Expect $4.2B more NC revenue this year, $2B next

RALEIGH, N.C — North Carolina government tax collections will smash the projections used to help fashion the first year of the current two-year state budget, officials announced Monday as lawmakers return next week to begin figuring out what to do with billions in surplus. Economists at the legislature and...
POLITICS

