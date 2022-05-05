Villages at Red Mill Pond groups perform service for Earth Day

The adage “it takes a village” has been cited often for many worthy causes. Living in Lewes, I have come to know what that catchword “village” means by personal experience. It means working together to create a breathing, living community, supportive of each other through good and bad circumstances; it means being there when our neighbor or our friends need a hand – a quick trip to the hospital, transportation to the grocery store or delivering Meals on Wheels. It means being there for our fellow citizens in their time of need.

LEWES, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO