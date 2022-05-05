ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Villages at Red Mill Pond groups perform service for Earth Day

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn observance of Earth Day April 22, a community cleanup took place at Red Mill Pond, hosted jointly by K. Hovanian Homes, now building new homes in the South Village of...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Developer presents concept plans for Milton storage facility

A Maryland-based developer is proposing to build a storage facility on a commercial lot on Route 16 near Union Street Extended in Milton. Peak Management LLC of Nottingham, Md., unveiled plans to the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission April 19, for a facility known as YourSpace Self Storage. The property is zoned C-1 commercial, and self-storage would require a special-use permit.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Kody’s Kids presents school supplies to Sussex Consortium

Representatives of Kody’s Kids delivered five bags full of various school supplies to the Sussex Consortium April 27. Donated by members of Cool Spring Presbyterian Church, the Villages at Red Mill Pond, and various individuals around the community, items included pencils, erasers, glue sticks, markers, composition notebooks, tissues and zip-lock plastic bags.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Westminster Presbyterian hosts Blessing of the Animals

Westminster Presbyterain Church in Rehoboth Beach hosted its inaugural Blessing of the Animals May 1. Turnout was sporadic, but pet owners, church members and animals all appreciated the good vibes. After being blessed, the furry friends received treats and the owners received a certificate of the blessing. Pastor Barbara Macfie...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic Lewes Farmers Market marks 17 years

When Historic Lewes Farmers Market director Helaine Harris rang the opening bell precisely at 8 a.m., May 7, people were already waiting to shop from the vendors who braved a nor’easter to kick off the market’s 17th season. Because of the weather, the market moved to a new location in the parking lot of Lewes Elementary School.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Lewes, DE
Society
Local
Delaware Government
Lewes, DE
Government
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Longtime family manufactured housing company sold

A longtime family business that has provided housing to thousands of people has been sold. RHP Properties of Farmington Hill, Mich., announced April 26 it had purchased the manufactured home communities of Colonial East, Sussex East and Sussex West, which had been owned by members of the Class and Pasckiewicz families since 1972. The purchase includes 690 units and two clubhouses and pools. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mothers’ Day Empowerment

This Mothers’ Day I want all mothers, all women and girls, to live well, so I feel the need to add one more line to the above timeless proverb: “Women unite to rise above and overcome abuse, intimidation and unjust laws!”. Now empower yourselves with a hot bowl...
CELEBRATIONS
WMDT.com

Superheroes heading to Chick-fil-a for a mother and son dinner

SEAFORD, Del. – Mothers in the community are being honored uniquely, giving superheroes a new meaning. Saturday night, Chick-fil-a in Seaford is hosting a ‘Mother and Son Save the Night Dinner.’ Director of marketing at Chick-fil-a, Rachel Dukes tells us a lot of the focus in years past has been on fathers and daughters, but not much on mothers and sons. So with the help of the community and a few superheroes, Chick-fil-a will host a dinner with a superhero theme.
SEAFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#South Village#Volunteers#Ponds#Red Mill Pond#Khovnanian
Cape Gazette

Burger Night at Beaches

Thursdays are the new Burger Night at Beaches in Milton. Available for Lunch or Dinner, Dine-In or Take-Out.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

SoDel exploring alcohol-serving options for Surf Bagel

With a new owner and the future opening of another location, there have been a number of changes for Surf Bagel in the past year. Now, there’s a possibility the New York-style bagel maker will serve alcohol. SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company, announced in November it had...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Conservation Stewardship Award winners recognized

The Sussex Conservation District recognized the inaugural Conservation Stewardship Award winners in a ceremony at Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club in Millsboro. David Baird, district coordinator at SCD, welcomed more than 75 guests comprising award recipients, conservation partners and local dignitaries including Rep. Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown; Rep. Ronald E. Gray, R-Selbyville; Sussex County Council President Mike Vincent; and Sussex County Economic Development Director Bill Pfaff.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

A little bit of everything in Rehoboth’s bulk pickup

For the first time, Rehoboth Beach conducted its annual bulk trash pickup over two weeks – the south side the week of April 25-29; the north side the week of May 2-6. As you can see from the following photos, property owners on both sides of town out out wide variety of items.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Cape Gazette

Lewes railroad association restoring caboose

The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association is keeping to its mission to preserve and interpret railroad history in Lewes and Sussex County. The association is restoring a 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. Currently lettered DCLR 1000 for Delaware Coast Line Railroad, the caboose served Sussex County for many years until 2017, including playing a role in the Queen Anne’s Railroad tourist operation in the 1990s.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Restaurants old and new, east and west of Route 1

I have to say that the Back Porch Café has been my favorite restaurant since its inception in the early 1970s. It's never open on my birthday or wedding anniversary, but I manage to splurge there several times in the summer. There are always old friends around, and the preparation of the flaming house coffee is a real spectacle to behold.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Ted Becker listens and cares

The adage “it takes a village” has been cited often for many worthy causes. Living in Lewes, I have come to know what that catchword “village” means by personal experience. It means working together to create a breathing, living community, supportive of each other through good and bad circumstances; it means being there when our neighbor or our friends need a hand – a quick trip to the hospital, transportation to the grocery store or delivering Meals on Wheels. It means being there for our fellow citizens in their time of need.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Violets for a mother whose voice still lingers

Even with each passing year, I still hear my mother’s voice in my ear. She had a saying for everything. Don’t count your chickens before they’ve hatched. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Two wrongs don’t make a right. An only child born...
GARDENING
Cape Gazette

Milton Arts Guild holds Spring Fling

Milton Arts Guild held its annual Spring Fling market April 29-May 1 for the first time in its new building on Federal Street in downtown Milton. Milton Arts Guild President Sue Dutton said, “Spring Fling is one of our four markets. It gives an opportunity for our folks to bring in more stuff. Any of our members can bring as much as they want. It gives an opportunity for people to do different kinds of art.”
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Henlopen Hotel Memories of the 1960s program set May 20

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society will offer an encore presentation of The Henlopen Hotel: A Special Time, A Special Place, at 4 p.m., Friday, May 20, at the Rehoboth Beach Museum. The program is a visual presentation of stories and images that showcase the memories of John Witmer. Employed as...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary donates $2,000 to Camp Barnes

The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club recently donated $2,000 to Camp Barnes. Run by the Delaware State Police, Camp Barnes was created to provide a free camp for the youth of Delaware. Campers develop leadership skills and initiative, learning necessary qualities to help them accomplish tasks, and increase their self-confidence and feelings of accomplishment from their efforts and achievements.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy