This Texas City Could Host The WWE’s Next Royal Rumble

By Melz On The MIC
 2 days ago
We're just a few weeks removed from the WWE's signature "Super Bowl of Wrasslin'" Wrestlemania which was held in AT&T Stadium over an incredible jam packed weekend which saw fans of the WWE Universe from all over the world descend upon Dallas for a great weekend of action. Its no secret...

