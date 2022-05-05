How Englewood’s population decline is tied to predatory housing practices
Advocates say declining student enrollment, school closures and loss of wealth have their roots in segregation. And few places know that better...www.wbez.org
Ah Englewood remember when everyone wanted to go grab a bite to eat and do some shopping in Englewood? All those beautiful homes and happy people kids playing in the streets, neighborhood BBQ. Yes what ever happened to that Englewood we all knew and loved. What alternate universe are these writers living in?
Didn't NPR have a office on Halstead street in Englewood. They quietly left one of the many, make some press releases and get some federal money for opening a office stay a will then leave.Resident of Englewood most of my lifeThanks 🤔✌
it couldn't possibly be the crime could it ?
