ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How Englewood’s population decline is tied to predatory housing practices

By Lynnea Domienik
Chicago Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates say declining student enrollment, school closures and loss of wealth have their roots in segregation. And few places know that better...

www.wbez.org

Comments / 27

Ketoballs
1d ago

Ah Englewood remember when everyone wanted to go grab a bite to eat and do some shopping in Englewood? All those beautiful homes and happy people kids playing in the streets, neighborhood BBQ. Yes what ever happened to that Englewood we all knew and loved. What alternate universe are these writers living in?

Reply(1)
2
Carlos Trigleth
2d ago

Didn't NPR have a office on Halstead street in Englewood. They quietly left one of the many, make some press releases and get some federal money for opening a office stay a will then leave.Resident of Englewood most of my lifeThanks 🤔✌

Reply
2
Bill Henry
2d ago

it couldn't possibly be the crime could it ?

Reply(1)
21
Related
Nevada Current

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Nevada Current.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

These employers are helping workers achieve their dreams of homeownership

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With mortgage interest rates crossing into 5.5 percent territory, homeownership for average Americans seems more challenging than ever. The cost of living is soaring, salaries are stagnant, and the nation’s...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Decline#Segregation#Plunder#Woodstock Institute
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FingerLakes1.com

$125 payments starting this month for eligible Indiana residents

If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy