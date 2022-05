The Maple Leafs were carried by their secondary scoring in their game three win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. On a night in which the superstars of the Maple Leafs did not do much damage on the scoresheet – centers Auston Matthews and John Tavares, and wingers Mitch Marner and William Nylander combined for only one secondary assist (by Marner) – Toronto was still able to come out on top of Game 3 against Tampa Bay Friday, beating the Lightning 5-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series, because their younger members came through.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO