Realizing quasi-monochromatic switchable thermal emission from electro-optically induced topological phase transitions

By Nitish Kumar Gupta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplorations into the photonic analogs of topological materials have garnered significant research interest due to their application potential. Particularly in planar systems, the prospects of engendering extinguishable topological states can have wide-ranging implications. With an objective of employing these concepts for thermal emission engineering, here, we design and numerically investigate a...

Scientists develop powerful family of 2D materials

A team from the Tulane University School of Science and Engineering has developed a new family of two-dimensional materials that researchers say has promising applications, including in advanced electronics and high-capacity batteries. Led by Michael Naguib, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Engineering Physics, the study has...
Gap solitons in a one-dimensional driven-dissipative topological lattice

Nonlinear topological photonics is an emerging field that aims to extend the fascinating properties of topological states to a regime where interactions between the system constituents cannot be neglected. Interactions can trigger topological phase transitions, induce symmetry protection and robustness properties for the many-body system. Here, we report the nonlinear response of a polariton lattice that implements a driven-dissipative version of the Su"“Schrieffer"“Heeger model. We first demonstrate the formation of topological gap solitons bifurcating from a linear topological edge state. We then focus on the formation of gap solitons in the bulk of the lattice and show that they exhibit robust nonlinear properties against defects, owing to the underlying sublattice symmetry. Leveraging the driven-dissipative nature of the system, we discover a class of bulk gap solitons with high sublattice polarization. We show that these solitons provide an all-optical way to create a non-trivial interface for Bogoliubov excitations. Our results show that coherent driving can be exploited to stabilize new nonlinear phases and establish dissipatively stabilized solitons as a powerful resource for topological photonics.
Author Correction: Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09912-4, published online 07 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011.". "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011....
#Topological#Electro#Emissivity#Topology#Phase Transition
Physics-informed attention-based neural network for hyperbolic partial differential equations: application to the Buckley"“Leverett problem

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have enabled significant improvements in modelling physical processes described by partial differential equations (PDEs) and are in principle capable of modeling a large variety of differential equations. PINNs are based on simple architectures, and learn the behavior of complex physical systems by optimizing the network parameters to minimize the residual of the underlying PDE. Current network architectures share some of the limitations of classical numerical discretization schemes when applied to non-linear differential equations in continuum mechanics. A paradigmatic example is the solution of hyperbolic conservation laws that develop highly localized nonlinear shock waves. Learning solutions of PDEs with dominant hyperbolic character is a challenge for current PINN approaches, which rely, like most grid-based numerical schemes, on adding artificial dissipation. Here, we address the fundamental question of which network architectures are best suited to learn the complex behavior of non-linear PDEs. We focus on network architecture rather than on residual regularization. Our new methodology, called physics-informed attention-based neural networks (PIANNs), is a combination of recurrent neural networks and attention mechanisms. The attention mechanism adapts the behavior of the deep neural network to the non-linear features of the solution, and break the current limitations of PINNs. We find that PIANNs effectively capture the shock front in a hyperbolic model problem, and are capable of providing high-quality solutions inside the convex hull of the training set.
Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Laminar shear stress inhibits inflammation by activating autophagy in human aortic endothelial cells through HMGB1 nuclear translocation

Prevention and treatment of atherosclerosis (AS) by targeting the inflammatory response in vascular endothelial cells has attracted much attention in recent years. Laminar shear stress (LSS) has well-recognized anti-AS properties, however, the exact molecular mechanism remains unclear. In this study, we found that LSS could inhibit the increased expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1), cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2), and matrix metallopeptidase-9 (MMP-9) caused by TNF-Î± in an autophagy-dependent pathway in human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs) and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs). Whole-transcriptome sequencing analysis revealed that erythropoietin-producing hepatocyte receptor B2 (EPHB2) was a key gene in response to LSS. Moreover, co-immunoprecipitation assay indicated that LSS could enhance the EPHB2-mediated nuclear translocation of high mobility group box-1 (HMGB1), which interacts with Beclin-1 (BECN1) and finally leads to autophagy. Simultaneously, we identified an LSS-sensitive long non-coding RNA (lncRNA), LOC10798635, and constructed an LSS-related LOC107986345/miR-128-3p/EPHB2 regulatory axis. Further research revealed the anti-inflammatory effect of LSS depends on autophagy activation resulting from the nuclear translocation of HMGB1 via the LOC107986345/miR-128-3p/EPHB2 axis. Our study demonstrates that LSS could regulate the expression of EPHB2 in HAECs, and the LOC107986345/miR-128-3p/EPHB2 axis plays a vital role in AS development.
Investigation of ultra-precision planing process to fabricate high luminance retroreflector based on cutting force and tool vibration analysis

In ultra-precision planing process, the analysis of the critical depth of cut (DOC) is required to reduce the edge blunt and micro burrs produced by size effect which decreases of the effective area for high luminance retroreflector. However, since the machining characteristics are different according to cutting tool shape, machining material, and cutting condition, determine of the critical DOC is difficult without a comparison of machined surfaces under various DOC measured by ultra-high resolution measuring instrument. In this study, the critical DOC was analyzed using cutting force and tool vibration signals. The specific cutting energy was calculated by cutting force and cross-sectional area to analyze the stress variation according to DOC. Also, acceleration signals were converted to frequency spectrum that analyze dominant vibrating direction of the cutting tool by variation of cutting characteristic. It was confirmed that the method of using tool vibration more effective and accurate than specific cutting energy through validation of the comparison between results from analyze of the vibration signals and direction measuring surfaces. The master mold with area of 250Â mm2 was manufactured by applying analyzed critical DOC. In addition, the high luminance characteristic of a retroreflection film press formed by the master mold was confirmed.
Confederate Gets New Name and $120,000 Price Tag!

Confederate has changed its name to Combat but the bikes remain as mad as ever, the range topped out by the $120,000 Bomber. Confederate Changes Name But Loses None Of The Madness. Confederate built its reputation on extreme v-twin-powered motorcycles and, with a change of name to Combat, that reputation...
Using large ensembles of climate change mitigation scenarios for robust insights

As they gain new users, climate change mitigation scenarios are playing an increasing role in transitions to net zero. One promising practice is the analysis of scenario ensembles. Here we argue that this practice has the potential to bring new and more robust insights compared with the use of single scenarios. However, several important aspects have to be addressed. We identify key methodological challenges and the existing methods and applications that have been or can be used to address these challenges within a three-step approach: (1) pre-processing the ensemble; (2) selecting a few scenarios or analysing the full ensemble; and (3) providing users with efficient access to the information.
Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
Arabidopsis nitrate-induced aspartate oxidase gene expression is necessary to maintain metabolic balance under nitrogen nutrient fluctuation

Nitrate is a nutrient signal that regulates growth and development through NLP transcription factors in plants. Here we identify the L-aspartate oxidase gene (AO) necessary for de novo NAD+ biosynthesis as an NLP target in Arabidopsis. We investigated the physiological significance of nitrate-induced AO expression by expressing AO under the control of the mutant AO promoter lacking the NLP-binding site in the ao mutant. Despite morphological changes and severe reductions in fresh weight, the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression resulted in minimum effects on NAD(H) and NADP(H) contents, suggesting compensation of decreased de novo NAD+ biosynthesis by reducing the growth rate. Furthermore, metabolite profiling and transcriptome analysis revealed that the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression causes pronounced impacts on contents of TCA cycle- and urea cycle-related metabolites, gene expression profile, and their modifications in response to changes in the nitrogen nutrient condition. These results suggest that proper maintenance of metabolic balance requires the coordinated regulation of multiple metabolic pathways by NLP-mediated nitrate signaling in plants.
The influence of grain shape and size on the relationship between porosity and permeability in sandstone: a digital approach

An accurate and reliable description of the porosity"“permeability relationship in geological materials is valuable in understanding subsurface fluid movement. This is important for reservoir characterisation, energy exploitation, geological carbon storage (GCS) and groundwater contamination and remediation. Whilst the relationship between pore characteristics and porosity and permeability are well examined, further investigation into the influence of grain characteristics on porosity and permeability would be beneficial due to the inherent relationship between grains and pores. This work aims to determine whether incorporation of grain characteristics into a porosity"“permeability model is effective in constraining this relationship. Two fully digital approaches to individual 3D grain analysis based upon watershed segmentation are compared to determine the most effective, yet simple, workflow applicable to core plugs of significantly compacted grains. The identification of an effective segmentation workflow will facilitate future work on similarly complex materials, removing the need for traditional time-consuming and manual techniques. We use the most effective approach of measuring grain shape (sphericity) and size (Feret diameter) alongside an established fully digital workflow to measure porosity and permeability to investigate the impact of grain characteristics on porosity and permeability. We show that grain sphericity and porosity exhibit a positive relationship whereas no such relationship exists with grain size. Measurements of grain sphericity are applied to calculate a Kozeny"“Carman (K"“C) type porosity"“permeability fit which was found to be unsatisfactory, compared to a simpler fit excluding any grain parameters. This is possibly due to the lower sphericity of the studied grains, deviating significantly from the K"“C assumption that grains are entirely spherical. The simpler fit is most suitable for the studied materials, showing that inclusion of grain characteristics is not effective for better defining the porosity"“permeability relationship in a K"“C paradigm for these samples. This highlights the need for a model capable of considering a range of grain sphericities to further constrain the porosity"“permeability relationship.
The First Electric Airplane That You Can Fast-Charge Like Your Tesla Is Coming Soon

Click here to read the full article. Diamond Aircraft’s eDA40 is the result of several years’ worth of experimentation and testing of both hybrid and pure electric systems. The Austrian manufacturer is now poised to move forward with an electrified version of its DA40, a single-engine trainer aircraft that’s already certified. The eDA40’s twist is simple but practical: It plugs into DC fast-charging systems. The charging apparatus is supplied by Electric Power systems, which develops certified systems for Aerospace, Defense, Automotive and Marine. The eDA40 will be the first electric plane that is Part 23 certified by the FAA and Europe’s...
The World Has No Choice but to Care About India’s Heat Wave

CHANDIGARH, India—Soon after I arrived in the eastern megacity of Kolkata in February, temperatures began climbing. They always do when India’s short winter turns into an early spring. But then they kept rising. After the hottest March in 122 years of record keeping, the scorching temperatures continued through...
Electron irradiation-induced defects for reliability improvement in monolayer MoS-based conductive-point memory devices

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 31 (2022) Cite this article. Monolayer molybdenum disulfide has been previously discovered to exhibit non-volatile resistive switching behavior in a vertical metal-insulator-metal structure, featuring ultra-thin sub-nanometer active layer thickness. However, the reliability of these nascent 2D-based memory devices was not previously investigated for practical applications. Here, we employ an electron irradiation treatment on monolayer MoS2 film to modify the defect properties. Raman, photoluminescence, and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy measurements have been performed to confirm the increasing amount of sulfur vacancies introduced by the e-beam irradiation process. The statistical electrical studies reveal the reliability can be improved by up to 1.5Ã— for yield and 11Ã— for average DC cycling endurance in the devices with a moderate radiation dose compared to unirradiated devices. Based on our previously proposed virtual conductive-point model with the metal ion substitution into sulfur vacancy, Monte Carlo simulations have been performed to illustrate the irradiation effect on device reliability, elucidating a clustering failure mechanism. This work provides an approach by electron irradiation to enhance the reliability of 2D memory devices and inspires further research in defect engineering to precisely control the switching properties for a wide range of applications from memory computing to radio-frequency switches.
Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
