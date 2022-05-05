Realizing quasi-monochromatic switchable thermal emission from electro-optically induced topological phase transitions

Prevention and treatment of atherosclerosis (AS) by targeting the inflammatory response in vascular endothelial cells has attracted much attention in recent years. Laminar shear stress (LSS) has well-recognized anti-AS properties, however, the exact molecular mechanism remains unclear. In this study, we found that LSS could inhibit the increased expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1), cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2), and matrix metallopeptidase-9 (MMP-9) caused by TNF-Î± in an autophagy-dependent pathway in human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs) and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs). Whole-transcriptome sequencing analysis revealed that erythropoietin-producing hepatocyte receptor B2 (EPHB2) was a key gene in response to LSS. Moreover, co-immunoprecipitation assay indicated that LSS could enhance the EPHB2-mediated nuclear translocation of high mobility group box-1 (HMGB1), which interacts with Beclin-1 (BECN1) and finally leads to autophagy. Simultaneously, we identified an LSS-sensitive long non-coding RNA (lncRNA), LOC10798635, and constructed an LSS-related LOC107986345/miR-128-3p/EPHB2 regulatory axis. Further research revealed the anti-inflammatory effect of LSS depends on autophagy activation resulting from the nuclear translocation of HMGB1 via the LOC107986345/miR-128-3p/EPHB2 axis. Our study demonstrates that LSS could regulate the expression of EPHB2 in HAECs, and the LOC107986345/miR-128-3p/EPHB2 axis plays a vital role in AS development.
