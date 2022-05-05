ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accumulation and control of spin waves in magnonic dielectric microresonators by a comb of ultrashort laser pulses

By A. E. Khramova
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin waves in magnetic microresonators are at the core of modern magnonics. Here we demonstrate a new method of tunable excitation of different spin wave modes in magnetic microdisks by using a train of laser pulses coming at a repetition rate higher than the decay rate of spin precession. The microdisks...

www.nature.com

#Magnetic Anisotropy#Magnetic Dipole#Spin Wave#Dielectric#Faraday
