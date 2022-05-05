ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

Mayor: Marion officer was helping with disturbance before deadly officer-involved shooting

By WMBF News Staff
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday in Marion, according to officials. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the man killed as 29-year-old Prince Gurley. According to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers, the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the...

www.foxcarolina.com

Marion County, SC
Marion, SC
Marion County, SC
South Carolina State
Marion, SC
