Placer County, CA

Increased CHP traffic enforcement of Placer roadways to continue without contract

By Stacey Adams
goldcountrymedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlacer County confirmed this week expanded California Highway Patrol traffic enforcement on county roadways will move forward without a contract. “CHP has informed us they’d prefer to work with us to increase enforcement with new additional officers on county roads without having to contract for additional...

