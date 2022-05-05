Coral Springs Businesses Honored with Business Excellence Awards

Coral Springs, FL – The city is honoring businesses located within the municipal boundaries that represent a commitment to the financial vitality of the city by awarding them with the Business Excellence Awards 2022.

“The winning businesses have shown tremendous ingenuity, resilience, devotion to the community, especially given the challenges of the past two years,” said Kristi Bartlett, Director of Economic Development, “We are so proud of all of the businesses that comprise our bustling Coral Springs community, and want to congratulate all of this year’s winners and nominees.”

Winners are selected based on six categories: Company to Watch Award, Legacy Award, Small Business Award (Under 49 employees), Large Business Award (Over 50 employees), and Heart of the Community Award.

The following six Coral Springs businesses were selected to receive the Business Excellence Award in the following categories:

Casa Décor and More LLC has been selected to receive the 2022 Company to Watch Award. Founded by co-owners Mary Villalobos, Melissa Sousa and Kayla Kaydas, Casa Décor not only features new home décor products and gifts, but also offers upcycled and restored furniture. In addition, they consign and wholesale with local artists and vendors to sell their products while hosting fun DIY workshops in-store and setting up occasional pop-up shops. As a locally owned small business, Casa Décor customers are treated like family, and referred to by name, which helps build a strong sense of community both in and outside the store.

Under the leadership of President Jeff Lassen, Rite Way Auto Transport has been selected to receive the 2022 Award for Small Business. In Coral Springs since 2010, the company focuses on transportation and logistics and has implemented advanced technology to assist its business clients. Specifically, the company developed new software called Load Genie. Load Genie is a digital load-matching platform that can connect clients to carriers using a smart match feature.

Body & Soul Wellness Retreat has been based in Coral Springs since 2001. Selected to receive the 2022 Legacy Award, Body & Soul Wellness Retreat strives to provide healing and wellness to the community with self-care and holistic practices, massage and wellness therapies. A community-oriented business, they are proud to support our community’s youth, local veterans, police and fire with free yoga and other wellness initiatives. Owner Ina Lucchese has enjoyed watching the city grow and thrive over the years, specifically to attract new families who have become new clients.

Decimal Engineering has been selected to receive the 2022 Award for Large Business. Employing 135 people, Decimal Engineering is a second generation, family-owned metal manufacturing company, proudly outputting American-made products. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Decimal Engineering kept its operations moving to manufacture critical metal components used for hospitals, utilities, and defense. Going forward, the Decimal team looks forward to getting more involved in the Coral Springs community and keeping its eyes on the downtown development.

Coral Springs Medical & Dental recently expanded to Coral Springs, opening in January 2021. The company has received the 2022 Heart of the Community Award. The Coral Springs location employs 30 medical and dental professionals who strive to provide world-class care in Geriatrics, Behavioral Health, Primary Care, Podiatry, Audiology, and Dental all under one roof. The Coral Springs Medical and Dental leadership team is thrilled to be chosen as a winning business because it gives their healthcare workers, many whom have worked so hard and sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a chance to be recognized.

JBI Development, LLC is the recipient of the Commissioner’s Award for its contributions to the economic well-being of the city. Founded in 1998, JBI employs 20 in support of its industrial development operations. With a hyper-focus on customer service and relationship building, JBI prides itself on taking care of the needs of its clients, something that only strengthened during the pandemic.

These success stories were featured in a video used to promote positive business growth, highlighted on social media and the Economic Development website. The Business Excellence Award recipients were recognized in a City Commission meeting on May 4, 2022.

The Business Excellence Awards were created to honor the commitment and successes of local Coral Springs businesses that have contributed to the economic vitality of the city and to formally recognize their hard work.

The Economic Development Office (EDO) is committed to ensuring “Business is Brighter” in Coral Springs by retaining local businesses and attracting new businesses. If you would like to learn more about the resources offered by the EDO, please visit the Economic Development’s website or contact Kristi Bartlett at (954) 344-5770 or kbartlett@coralsprings.org.