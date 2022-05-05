Pocatello police release names of injured officers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5/10/22: The Pocatello Police Department is releasing the names of the two officers involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred May 5, 2022, on East Bridger Street.

Officer Demetrius Amos, a member of PPD for six years, and Officer Mackenzie Handel, a member of PPD for four years, both continue to recover from their injuries.

UPDATE 5/7/22: One of the officers involved in the shooting has been released from the hospital. The second officer remains in the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Pocatello Police Department held a press conference Thursday afternoon in reference to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning involving two Pocatello police officers. You can watch it below.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said the officers were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. Thursday and arrived at 1:41 a.m.

The original call came in as a disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers exited their vehicles at 941 E. Bridger in Pocatello.

Chief Schei said as the officers approached the residence, they contacted Todd V. Brewer in the yard and gave him commands and observed he was armed with a rifle. Brewer raised the rifle toward the officers, and at that time, shots were fired by the officers.

Todd V. Brewer

Brewer then ran toward the alleyway, and the officers moved to that location where there was an exchange of gunfire where one officer was hit approximately three times and another was struck one time. Police said Bewer was struck as well, and the number of times is under investigation. Officers on scene provided medical assistance.

Brewer was then taken into custody, and an ambulance transported him to Portneuf Medical Center.

The officers were placed into the back of separate squad cars and were taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

Chief Schei said the officers are in stable condition at this time and he has not received an update on Brewer but believes he is in stable condition.

"The community has responded very great," Chief Schei said. "They have nothing but support for the injured officers, so thank you to the community."

Chief Schei said Mayor Brian Blad has been by his side through this whole thing. They both went to the hospital to check on the officers.

"When you see that one of your people is hurt like that, you take that to heart," Chief Schei said.

Chief Schei said names of the officers are not being released right now.

He said the last time there was an officer-involved shooting in Pocatello was 2006.

Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said they anticipate charging Brewer with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with the intent to commit a serious felony. Each count has the potential of 25 years in incarceration and there's a deadly weapon enhancement that goes along with each count which can add 15 years to each count.

Herzog said the could run consecutively, so potentially he faces an 80 year period of prison time.

He said they are going to time the charging on Brewer's medical condition.

ORIGINAL: Two Pocatello police officers are recovering in the hospital after gunfire broke out early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at 941 E. Bridger in Pocatello.

Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire.

Two Pocatello police officers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire as well as the suspect.

The two officers and the suspect are being treated for their injuries at the local hospital.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

