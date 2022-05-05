ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

42 Must-Ride Gravel Bike Trails in PA to Get You Moving

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare to feel like Indiana Jones as you grind that gravel beneath your bicycle’s wheels this spring! There are plenty of amazing off-road trails to explore across Pennsylvania with an incredible amount of history to absorb along the way. Grab your bike and travel the roads less taken for a scenic...

WTAJ

Start your engines: Plans for six county ATV trail move forward

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — About a year after being first proposed, a six county multi-use trail system across Central PA is moving forward. More than 40,000 ATV’s are registered in Central Pennsylvania, which is why Doug Wagner with the Allegheny Ridge Recreation says a six county trail system would be a bonus for local riders, […]
Gregory Vellner

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

PA State Police Searching for Man Wanted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA —The Pennsylvania State Police Troop K Criminal Investigation Unit is searching for 22-year-old Jacob Sonderby. He is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. Sonderby is wanted in New Jersey for Assault and is also wanted in Pennsylvania...
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
WTRF- 7News

Two people dead in I-70 westbound crash in West Virginia

(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
UPI News

California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat. The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary posted a video to YouTube showing the capture of a California kingsnake found lurking in...
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in 9 Pennsylvania flocks, 3.8 million birds lost

Bird flu was detected in two commercial duck flocks in Berks County on May 3, reports the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. This brings Pennsylvania up to nine total commercial flocks impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza and 3.8 million birds culled preventatively or killed by the disease. The bird flu has not been found in any backyard flocks in the state, yet.
WFMZ-TV Online

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
abc27 News

A lost WWII Pennsylvania soldier comes home

(WHTM) — Starting on September 19, 1944, and lasting until December 16, the Battle of Hürtgen Forest was the longest single battle in U.S. Army history. It was also the longest battle on German soil during the war. The Americans suffered at least 33,000 casualties, with some estimates placing the toll as high as 55,000. […]
WBRE

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.19—up seven cents this week compared to last. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of May 2. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. For those whose careers are spent on the road like owner-operators—independent […]
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

