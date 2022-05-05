More than 13,000 without power in West Seattle

There’s more than luggage stored underneath the airport shuttle buses run by Ferndale-based company Bellair Airporter Shuttle. For about a decade, the buses have also transported birds of prey, or raptors, from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Burlington, where they are released nearby. Bellair does this at no cost to the airport in order to support its raptor strike avoidance program, which captures large birds at risk of being hit by airplanes during takeoff and landing. The company’s contribution earned it the Port of Seattle’s 2022 Sustainable Century Award for outstanding environmental accomplishments.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO