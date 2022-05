TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (32-15, 14-10 SEC) picked up their third SEC series win in a row with a 12-3 rout over Alabama (26-22, 10-14 SEC) on the road. The Tigers collected 15 hits in the win including five extra-base hits, Tyler McManus led the way at the plate going 2-for-5 with four RBI and two 2-run home runs.

