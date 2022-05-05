Master Watershed Conservationist Program Forum 8: Working Together and Project Idea

The Master Watershed Conservationist (MWC) program continues with the next forum: Urban Watershed Management and Water Quality. Forum 8 will be a presentation from New Mexico State Engineer, Mike Hamman. Mr. Hamman is the recently appointed state Engineer for the NM Office of the State Engineer. He has more than 40 years of engineering and water resources management experience primarily in New Mexico with a focus on upper Rio Grande basin water projects and issues. Mike joined the Governor’s Office as Senior Water Advisor on January 3 from the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Mike served for 17 years for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation culminating as Area Manager with responsibilities over 13 federal water projects.

Mr. Hamman will discuss: The current hydrologic and future conditions relative to modeled climatic changes due to increasing temperatures in the southwest; The work that the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission is conducting for the Governor’s 50-Year Water Plan due out in July; Specific hydrologic and water operational conditions within the Rio Grande Project and the Mesilla Bolson and; Strategies being investigated to achieve some degree of long-term sustainability within the lower Rio Grande region.

Questions may be submitted for Mr. Hamman in advance by emailing J.Kleitz@daswcd.org by May 16, 2022.

Nikki Dictson, Water Resources Research Institute Contractor, will briefly describe the upcoming volunteer opportunities at four restoration project sites of “Managing Watershed Runoff into the Mesilla Valley”. The restoration grant is another great example of working together as many entities are involved.

The forum presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 18, 2022 via ZOOM. The ZOOM meeting ID: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83473366813 (PW: MWCP). All those interested in attending the event can go to https://daswcd.org/master-watershed-conservation-program/ for a copy of the ZOOM link and to register. This the final Master Watershed Conservationist forum in the 8 part series. The project will engage volunteers in making decisions and implementing conservation projects in New Mexico’s southern Rio Grande watershed.

Eleven community organizations have come together under the leadership of the Doña Ana Soil and Water Conservation District (DASWCD) to organize the Master Watershed Conservationist volunteer program, including the Caballo Soil and Water Conservation District, City of Las Cruces, Doña Ana County Flood Commission, Elephant Butte Irrigation District, Natural Resource Conservation Service, New Mexico State University Extension, New Mexico Water Resources Research Institute, Paso del Norte Watershed Council, and Spring Rains Consulting. The goal of the program is to promote the stewardship of southern New Mexico's Rio Grande watershed through equipping citizens with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions in the planning and management of the watershed, and engaging and empowering volunteers to play leadership roles, organize educational efforts, and implement conservation projects that address one or more critical conservation issues.

For more information: https://daswcd.org/master-watershed-conservation-program/.