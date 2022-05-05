"Listen to Your Art" with the Las Cruces Museum of Art

The next “Listen to Your Art” lecture with the Museum of Art will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022.

Candace Printz will explore the life and work of German artist Käthe Kollwitz. Please use the following link, meeting ID, and passcode to access the lecture on Zoom.

Meeting ID: 86852688287

Passcode: 336780

Candace Printz taught art at El Dorado High School for 15 years and now is the Assistant Director of Fine Arts for the Socorro Independent School District, in El Paso. She has won recognition for her efforts in promoting environmental awareness, including the Texas Environmental Educator of the Year Award.

Printz earned a bachelor’s degree in art education from the University of Texas at El Paso and a Master of Art Education degree from Texas Tech University. In 2019, Printz and other community members created the non-profit, Green Hope Project, which focuses on art, education, and environmentalism.

With Printz and the talents and commitment of her amazing board members, Zulema Macias and Darlene Aguirre, they aim to bring inspiration, education, innovation, and positive change to the world.

Käthe Kollwitz was a German artist that shined a light on social injustices, highlighted the struggles of the working class with compassion and proved that a woman could hold a place in the field of higher education. From witnessing multiple wars, enduring Nazi harassment, and losing her own child, she took all her pain and turned it into the most beautiful and real artwork that, even today, holds relevance.

The Las Cruces Museums System follows all guidelines set by the New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Governor's office as to COVID safe practices.

The Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., is accessible via RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1. Visit the Museums System website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/museums or follow the Las Cruces Museums on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.

For information, contact Bryan Lee, Education Curator, at 575/541-2217 or by email at BLee@las-cruces.org.