Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Corporal Nick Tullier

louisiana.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards today released a statement on the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier. "Donna and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier. Six years ago, Nick selflessly defended his fellow officers, as...

gov.louisiana.gov

