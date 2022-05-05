ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

New shape memory alloy discovered through artificial intelligence framework

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Funded by the National Science Foundation's Designing Materials to Revolutionize Our Engineering Future (DMREF) Program, researchers from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University used an Artificial Intelligence Materials Selection framework (AIMS) to discover a new shape memory alloy. The shape memory alloy showed the highest efficiency...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

'Self-driving' microscopes discover shortcuts to new materials

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory are teaching microscopes to drive discoveries with an intuitive algorithm, developed at the lab's Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, that could guide breakthroughs in new materials for energy technologies, sensing and computing. "There are so many potential materials, some of...
ENGINEERING
Engadget

Scientists 'knit' soft robotic wearables for easier design and fabrication

Scientists have made considerable progress with soft robots used for assistive wearables, rehabilitative technologies and more. Powered by compressed air, they offer advantages over regular robots like sensing capabilities, soft touch, and high power-to-input ratios. Designing and building them has been a challenge, however, due to the need for a...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Materials Science#Design#Data Science#Texas A M University
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

New method to synchronize devices on Earth makes use of cosmic rays

Various technologies, networks and institutions benefit from or require accurate time keeping to synchronize their activities. Current ways of synchronizing time have some drawbacks that a new proposed method seeks to address. The cosmic time synchronizer works by synchronizing devices around cosmic ray events detected by those devices. This could bring accurate timing abilities to remote sensing stations, or even underwater, places that other methods cannot serve. Early tests show promise, but the real challenge may lie in the adoption of this new technique.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What is Systems Biology?

Microbes, plants, animals, and entire ecosystems all play individual roles in the natural world, which is a complex system of interlocking parts. Systems biology approaches the study of living organisms holistically. It investigates how various living organisms interact at various scales. Every human being, for example, is a system. Our organs, tissues, cells, and the molecules they are made of, as well as bacteria and other organisms that live on our skin and in our digestive system, are all part of the system.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Energy researchers invent chameleon metal that acts like many others

A team of energy researchers led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has invented a groundbreaking device that electronically converts one metal into behaving like another to use as a catalyst for speeding chemical reactions. The fabricated device, called a "catalytic condenser," is the first to demonstrate that alternative materials that are electronically modified to provide new properties can yield faster, more efficient chemical processing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Chronobiologists identify key circadian clock mechanism in cyanobacteria

Researchers have identified a key mechanism involved with the setting of the circadian clock of cyanobacteria -- a model organism for study by chronobiologists due to the organism having one of the earliest circadian systems to evolve, and thus shining a light on how our own such systems work. A...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Getting sticky with it: Phospholipid found to play a key role in epithelial cell adhesion

In multicellular organisms, body cells adhere to each other to form tissues that perform various physiological functions. Epithelial cells form our skin and lining surfaces, such as the gut and other ducts, and protect our internal organs. To maintain the integrity of an organism and function properly, it is important for these cells to remain attached to each other. They do so through specific types of cellular junctions. These junctions are characterized by proteins, which also help in maintaining cellular identity. The loss of these proteins from cell surfaces causes them to lose their identity as epithelial cells, prompting their transformation into mesenchymal cells (through a process known as epithelial-mesenchymal transformation, or EMT), and subsequently, their progression towards cancer and fibrosis. These cancerous cells are only loosely adherent to each other (given that the proteins that helped maintain cellular adhesion are now lost), so they may separate from each other, migrate into the bloodstream, and cause the cancer to metastasize (spread to other parts of the body).
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Crystal study may resolve DNA mystery

When cells reproduce, the internal mechanisms that copy DNA get it right nearly every time. Rice University bioscientists have uncovered a tiny detail that helps us understand how the process could go wrong. Their study of enzymes revealed the presence of a central metal ion critical to DNA replication also...
CANCER
Phys.org

Assessing the impact of loss mechanisms in solar cell candidate antimony sulfide selenide

As climate change continues to present itself as the most pressing threat facing our planet, researchers push to find efficient and clean alternatives to fossil fuels. Foremost among this research is harnessing free energy from the sun. Doing this efficiently requires advanced knowledge of the qualities of materials used in the construction of solar cells.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Nanomagnetic' computing can provide low-energy AI, researchers show

Researchers have shown it is possible to perform artificial intelligence using tiny nanomagnets that interact like neurons in the brain. The new method, developed by a team led by Imperial College London researchers, could slash the energy cost of artificial intelligence (AI), which is currently doubling globally every 3.5 months.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Total synthesis and antimicrobial evaluation of (+)-hygrophorone B and its analogues

This paper describes the synthesis and evaluation of lead compounds with a new chemical skeleton that is not found in conventional antimicrobial agents. The biologically attractive cyclopentenoid (+)-hygrophorone B12, isolated from the fruiting bodies of Hygrophorus abieticola, and its analogues were synthesized in a longer linear sequence of twelve steps, starting from a cyclopentenone derivative. This synthesis involved the following crucial steps: (i) oximation of a ketone to stabilize the requisite aldehyde to install a side chain and (ii) coupling of an aldehyde with a side chain to assemble the desired hygrophorone. Then, the antimicrobial activity of these hygrophorones towards clinically relevant bacterial pathogens was evaluated. The results showed that hygrophorone B12 and its analogues are especially effective in preventing the proliferation of gram-positive bacteria. In addition, it was found that some structural features such as the presence of the enone moiety as well as the carbon"“carbon triple bond on the hydrocarbon chain were pivotal to increase the antimicrobial activity of hygrophorone B. This study is expected to support the development of novel antimicrobial agents by flexibly synthesizing hygrophorone B analogues with a carbon five-membered ring skeleton from the common intermediate.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Nanotechnology enables visualization of RNA structures at near-atomic resolution

We live in a world made and run by RNA, the equally important sibling of the genetic molecule DNA. In fact, evolutionary biologists hypothesize that RNA existed and self-replicated even before the appearance of DNA and the proteins encoded by it. Fast forward to modern day humans: science has revealed that less than 3% of the human genome is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that in turn are translated into proteins. In contrast, 82% of it is transcribed into RNA molecules with other functions, many of which still remain enigmatic.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Targeting interleukin-6 could help relieve immunotherapy side effects

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have identified a novel strategy to reduce immune-related adverse events from immunotherapy treatment by targeting the cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6). The study, published today in Cancer Cell, establishes a proof of concept for combining immune checkpoint blockade with cytokine blockers to selectively inhibit inflammatory autoimmune responses.
CANCER
Science Daily

Ultrafast 'camera' captures hidden behavior of potential 'neuromorphic' material

Imagine a computer that can think as fast as the human brain while using very little energy. That's the goal of scientists seeking to discover or develop materials that can send and process signals as easily as the brain's neurons and synapses. Identifying quantum materials with an intrinsic ability to switch between two distinct forms (or more) may hold the key to these futuristic sounding "neuromorphic" computing technologies.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Global coordination level in single-cell transcriptomic data

Genes are linked by underlying regulatory mechanisms and by jointly implementing biological functions, working in coordination to apply different tasks in the cells. Assessing the coordination level between genes from single-cell transcriptomic data, without a priori knowledge of the map of gene regulatory interactions, is a challenge. A 'top-down' approach has recently been developed to analyze single-cell transcriptomic data by evaluating the global coordination level between genes (called GCL). Here, we systematically analyze the performance of the GCL in typical scenarios of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. We show that an individual anomalous cell can have a disproportionate effect on the GCL calculated over a cohort of cells. In addition, we demonstrate how the GCL is affected by the presence of clusters, which are very common in scRNA-seq data. Finally, we analyze the effect of the sampling size of the Jackknife procedure on the GCL statistics. The manuscript is accompanied by a description of a custom-built Python package for calculating the GCL. These results provide practical guidelines for properly pre-processing and applying the GCL measure in transcriptional data.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy