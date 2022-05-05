ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 things to know about new Dolphins LB Cameron Goode

Despite the Miami Dolphins bringing back Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Brennan Scarlett and Sam Eguavoen this offseason, general manager Chris Grier decided to attack linebacker in the draft.

Miami selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round, and, in the seventh round, they took California’s Cameron Goode.

For a late-round selection to make the roster, and then make an impact, he will have to show the coaching staff and front office that he can provide more to the team than one of these veterans either this season or in the near future. That’s a lot to ask of a rookie, who will be adjusting the speed and tenacity of football at the professional level, but it happens every year.

Here’s what Dolphins fans should know about Goode before he takes the field in aqua and orange.

He lets his play do the talking.

The Dolphins linebacker room doesn’t do much talking. They let what they do on the field speak for itself. Goode fits that same mold.

“He doesn’t talk trash about anybody — he just does his job,” his former teammate Alex Funches said. “I think that’s what makes him as good of a player on the field as he is.”

His athleticism was impressive compared to his peers.

Football is in his blood.

Goode isn’t the first of his family to play football professionally. His father, James, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 1991 NFL draft after a collegiate career at Oklahoma. His uncle, Don, was a first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 1974 draft after playing at Kansas.

He showed some versatility at California.

As an outside linebacker, Goode’s athelticism helped him to succeed in a number of ways. He could rush the passer and make some plays while dropping into zone coverage, including two pick-sixes that he recorded in his time as a Golden Bear.

His work on special teams makes him even more valuable to a team that values that phase of the game.

