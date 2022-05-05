Team Up To Clean Up Event Held May 21

PUEBLO– The City of Pueblo and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced “Team Up to Clean Up” offering residents a no cost and convenient opportunity to dispose of large household items and yard debris on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Volunteers are needed for the success of the event.

The clean up event takes place from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Two locations are available for City of Pueblo residents. The north side location will be at Colorado State University Pueblo, Thunderbowl parking lot at 2200 Rawlings Boulevard. Drivers should proceed west on Rawlings from Troy Avenue to access the event site. The south side location will be at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, with entry through Gate 3 on Mesa Avenue. Normal traffic patterns may be adjusted in these areas and signs will be posted to help drivers navigate to the entrances at each site.

“City Council hears week after week that trash is one of the biggest complaints for Pueblo and we realize there is a tremendous need to address this, which is why we put together this clean up,” said President of City Council Heather Graham. “We’re grateful for the partnerships with our fellow City Council members support, Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, City of Pueblo Public Works, Pueblo RecycleWorks, CSU Pueblo and the Colorado State Fair for making this clean up possible.”

City Council members were eager to provide a no cost opportunity for the residents of the City of Pueblo to clean up their properties.

“Accessibility was a key concern when we put this clean up together which is why we chose to have two locations on the north side at CSU Pueblo and the south side at the Colorado State Fairgrounds,” said City Council Work Chair Sarah Martinez. “We also know there are so many individuals in our community that want to access this cleanup which is also why we are seeking volunteers to assist. We as City Council members are looking forward to working alongside our fellow citizens to keep Pueblo beautiful.”

Each household is limited to one pickup-sized truckload only and residents are encouraged to bring the following: furniture, mattresses, carpet, used tires, yard waste and other large items. Yard waste that is easily packed in trash bags or boxes is preferred. A limit of five tires per household will be accepted and the tires must be removed from the rims.

Vehicles with building materials including concrete, soil, or rocks or any industrial or commercial waste will be turned away. Hazardous materials, appliances, televisions, computers, and other electronics may not be disposed of during this event.

“We are happy to provide this spring-cleaning opportunity at no cost to the residents in the City of Pueblo by partnering with Pueblo City Council,” stated Aaron Martinez, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Martinez added, “This is a great volunteer opportunity to get involved in your community and in the ongoing efforts to clean up Pueblo.”

Volunteers are needed with the Team Up to Clean Up event for help with unloading items from vehicles, placing items in dumpsters, directing traffic, and for providing information to the public. Volunteers can register online by May 18, click here.

For more information or to preregister for the clean up or visit pueblohealth.org.