4 days at the Chyulu Hills: Where seeing is believing

Therese Shechter’s film is about the difficult and still taboo subject of women who don’t want children (not now, not ever) and those who regret having had them, and must now persuade others and themselves that they are not therefore evil. She takes us from the beginnings of the “childfree” movement that became a part of the postwar feminist wave, an idea that foundered in the Reaganite 80s – and the extraordinary case of Marcia Drut-Davis who, in 1974, appeared on the US TV news show 60 Minutes to explain her reasons for not wanting children, and was the next day fired from her job as a teacher. Women who do not want children are under attack from the right for being selfish and woke – and women of colour who feel the same way are under attack from the left for supposedly playing along with the creepy racist and eugenicist tradition that wants to see the African-American population kept in check.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO