Op-Ed: California’s need for a statewide Health Information Exchange Network from a population health perspective

The Biden administration is expected to release a new rule this month that would solidify its embrace of radical gender ideology and force everyone else to do the same. The rule would fall under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits sex discrimination in health programs and activities funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. It would likely prohibit healthcare centers that accept federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from engaging in “gender identity discrimination.” In other words, the rule would require doctors and other medical professionals to perform irreversible gender transition surgeries, provide chemically-altering hormone treatment, force insurance plans to cover such interventions, and be liable to allegations of discrimination.

POLITICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO