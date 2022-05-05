ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Op-Ed: California’s need for a statewide Health Information Exchange Network from a population health perspective

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe challenges of practicing medicine in a rapidly changing complex healthcare environment must not be underestimated. From a population health perspective, the unprecedented COVID-19 National Health Emergency (NHE) triggered a heightened awareness of the need for sharing accurate, timely, comprehensive patient information through a secure statewide health information exchange...

