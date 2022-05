The Eanes ISD board of trustees will vote on whether to approve a 2% midpoint compensation increase for all staff at its May 10 or 24 meeting. At the April 26 meeting, the district showed a comparison sheet of compensation increases districts in the area were considering. While several districts were considering midpoint raises in the 2%-3% range, some districts are opting for larger 4%-7% midpoint raises, such as Bastrop ISD, Hays ISD and Lake Travis ISD.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO