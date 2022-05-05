ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Baseball Heads To Davidson For A-10 Weekend Series

umassathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavidson, 3-7 Last Meeting: Davidson, 2 (at) Massachusetts, 1 | May 4, 2019. Follow UMass baseball on Twitter (@UMassBaseball), Instagram (UMassBaseball) and Facebook (UMass Baseball) all season long for the latest news and updates around the team. Fans can also follow head coach Matt Reynolds on Twitter @CoachReynolds25. Setting...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse learns NCAA tournament opponent, schedule

The No. 5 ranked Syracuse women’s lacrosse team will play Fairfield in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Orange will play the Stags at Princeton University on Friday, as announced in the NCAA’s selection show on Sunday night. A win over Fairfield would pin Syracuse against the winner of UMass and Princeton on Sunday, May 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHSV

JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tenth-ranked James Madison lacrosse earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship. JMU will face #18 Connecticut on the campus of Loyola University in Maryland. The teams met earlier this season when the Dukes beat the Huskies 13-7. JMU leads the overall series...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia men and women lacrosse teams make NCAA Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday night the selection show was held for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Tournaments. It was a great night to be a Cavaliers as both the men’s and women’s programs will have a chance to compete for a title.
ROANOKE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Hubert Davis in Dallas to watch former Tar Heels

The Western Conference playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns shifted to Texas for Game 3 on Friday night, and before the Mavericks cut the series lead to 2-1, a few former UNC basketball standouts met with a special guest. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis was in town to watch the game and met with Cameron Johnson, Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock before the game. Davis made the trip down to Dallas to see a few former Tar Heels battle in a key game for the series. Check out the photo they took ahead of the game below: Coach Davis and the guys tonight in Dallas before game 3 🙌#CarolinaFamily | #ProHeels pic.twitter.com/EQFLeMx8Zd — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 7, 2022 Bullock came up big for the Mavericks in the win, scoring 15 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in 41 minutes. He also continued to play stellar defense in the series. Johnson scored just 6 points in the loss while Pinson did not play. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
DALLAS, TX
Scorebook Live

Top 20 sophomores to watch in 2022 Florida high school baseball playoffs

With the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) baseball playoffs starting this week, we’re taking a look at the top players to watch, class by class. From Ryan McPherson to Schuyler Sandford, there are several talented sophomores competing in the FHSAA baseball playoffs. Here’s an ...
ALACHUA, FL
Ocean City Today

Worcester tennis teams top Decatur

Athletes enjoy playing against each other and facing strong competition. (April 29, 2022) The Worcester Prep tennis teams picked up wins over Stephen Decatur and Sussex Academy in the past week. For the Decatur match, the boys’ teams competed on Decatur’s courts, while the girls’ squads played at Worcester Prep....
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

