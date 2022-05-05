Water service restored in Okolona

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors can butt heads every once and awhile over minor issues, but there is nothing minor about what some homeowners in South Jackson are currently dealing with. Junk and debris litters one South Jackson neighborhood as one home’s garbage overflows into other people’s yards - and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
The luck ran out for two men arrested in a Mississippi casino parking lot when officers found catalytic converters and tools inside their tow truck. A Vicksburg police officer was flagged down at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in reference to a stolen catalytic converter at Ameristar Casino. Surveillance footage showed the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Flash flooding has caused several roads to close in Northwest Arkansas Thursday, and as of Friday morning some have reopened. N Old Wire Rd is closed in Lowell, north of Alvin Seamster, and North of Gann Ridge Rd.
Mississippi police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at three apartment complexes on Good Friday. Officers from the Ridgeland Police Department were called shortly before 5 a.m. on April 15 to the Pointe Apartments located at 831 Rice Road in reference to the possible theft of parts from a vehicle.
The search is continuing Friday for an 8-year-old still missing in the Mississippi River. Ally Wilson is the last of three children still missing after falling into the river in Algiers over a week ago. Ally's sister, Brandy Wilson, 14, was recovered Thursday afternoon in the river behind the Domino...
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An employee died following an accident at a FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi, early Sunday morning. James B. Smith, 48, of Memphis, was found unresponsive by maintenance personnel, according to the Olive Branch Police Department (OPD). The incident at the facility on Nail...
A family spokesperson says a body found Monday in the Mississippi River was one of the missing children who fell near Algiers over a week ago. Dr. Angela Chalk, the family spokesperson, said the body was identified as 15-year-old Kevin Poole. Chalk said Poole was planning for college and was...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) employee died Wednesday morning from drowning at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor. Wesley Goode, 53, of Carriere disappeared in the water near the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor boat launch around 9:00 a.m. About 40 minutes later, Gulfport Fire Department divers located him in about 10 feet of water.
VIDALIA — Passerby at Natchez Under the Hill stopped and looked with concern at a large barge pushing against the bottom of the Mississippi River bridge on Sunday afternoon. Weston Sparrow of the U.S. Coast Guard in Natchez confirmed that the barge struck the northbound Mississippi River bridge near the Vidalia side at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Update: The Hinds County coroner released updated information about the case. The following article has been changed to reflect the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a man’s body was found in advanced stages of decomposition on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The body was found at an abandoned home […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on University Boulevard early Thursday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the male victim had been shot multiple times. Police believe the body was dropped off at the location. Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots overnight. At this time, […]
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Screeching tires, car horns, and other loud noises keep some residents in Panola County, Mississippi, up at night as street racing becomes more common in their neighborhoods. “There’s a lot of speeding, cutting in and out, about to hit the car,” Ann Weaver said....
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle and a log truck on Highway 27 in Warren County. The wreck occurred at Highway 27 near Countryside Road, approximately 1 mile south of the Gibson Road intersection. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey confirmed one fatality, and Sheriff...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found under a bridge on Monday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says 59-year-old Leadlele Handy’s body was located on Culley Drive with no signs of trauma to the body. According to Deputy Chief...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summers in Mississippi can be uncomfortable with the sweltering summer temperatures. With temperatures already reaching the high 80s in the Spring, Mississippi residents or travelers are probably already seeking ways to cool down from the heat. The Magnolia State offers plenty of waterparks where you can cool off. Geyser Falls Water […]
