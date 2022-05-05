Office of Marketing and Communications

City rolls out two new programs to support low to moderate income residents with job certification

SAVANNAH (May 5) – The City of Savannah’s Human Services Department has opened applications for the Emerge Job Training Program to provide employment training scholarships for income-eligible residents of Savannah. The program features two training opportunities: Child Development Associate (CDA), available at Moses Jackson Advancement Center, and Certified Kitchen Cook (CKC), available at Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center.

The CDA training program will assist 80 qualifying Savannah residents over a two-year period with earning a nationally recognized certification that will allow them to advance their careers in early childcare and education. Each cohort is 12-weeks and serves 20 people.

The CKC training program will assist 10 qualifying Savannah residents for an 8-week certification period to earn three industry-recognized credentials in the food service industry: Kitchen Cook, Customer Service, and ServSafe Manager.

Programs will utilize the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement funds to defray the cost of tuition, equipment and supplies associated with job certification programs. These training programs ensure that the City of Savannah has the human capital to meet the ever-growing demands of local business and industry.

Eligibility is based on the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) income requirements. For more information about the CDA program, call Moses Jackson Advancement Center at 912-525-2166. For more information about the CKC program, contact the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center at 912-651-4211. In addition, applications are available to complete online at savannahga.gov/emergescholarship.