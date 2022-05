FORT WORTH, Texas — On Saturday, May 7 during TCU's commencement ceremony, two graduates announced will be celebrating a rare feat: earning triple degrees. According to the university, TCU students Brent Hewitt and Sarah Jennings are both earning triple degrees — meaning three bachelor’s degrees each. For Hewitt, he'll receive a BS in engineering with a mechanical emphasis, a BS in economics and a BA in mathematics. For Jennings, she'll graduate with a BS in dietetics, a BA in studio art and a BA in modern language studies — French.

