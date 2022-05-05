ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Räty Going Right, Showcased Skillset in First Round

By Stefen Rosner
nyihockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Islanders prospect Aatu Räty has not been in North America long, but in his small sample size, he has shown to be more than just a scorer. But let’s start with his offense and go from there. After playing just two AHL games for the...

nyihockeynow.com

Reuters

Wild cruise past Blues for 2-1 series advantage

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild defeated the injury-depleted St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. The Blues won 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Injuries could tip balance of some NHL first-round series

There was a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hole in the Washington lineup in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers. Tom Wilson's injury is one of many around the NHL playoffs that could tip the balance of a series. The Pittsburgh Penguins are down to their third-string goaltender against the New York Rangers, while the Nashville Predators will be without their starter again in Game 3 against the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche, who are up 2-0.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 takeaways: The young and the old(er) deliver in Stars' Game 3 victory

DALLAS -- After the Stars and Flames combined for three goals in the series' first two games in Calgary, fans in attendance for Game 3 at American Airlines Center on Saturday were treated to an all-out goal fest. Fortunately for them, the result was a 4-2 Stars victory and a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series.
NHL
NHL

Local artists team up to re-imagine Blues playoffs intro

When the Blues Go Marchin' In was remixed for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs opening show. Fallout and Bryan Roach perform a re-imagined version of When The Blues Go Marchin' In for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 03:43 •. Do you hear the horns?. Do you feel the blue blood...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Minnesota brings 2-1 lead into game 4 against St. Louis

LINE: Blues -117, Wild -105 NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 5-1 in the last matchup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Depth Stepping Up in Ways it’s Failed in Recent Years

One of the best things about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning was the play of the depth players. Coming into the series, it was a big question for the team about whether someone other than the Core Four would show up to help with the scoring.
NHL
FOX Sports

Colorado visits Nashville with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Avalanche -230, Predators +187; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-2 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston College hires Greg Brown as new men's hockey coach

For the first time in 28 years, Boston College’s men’s hockey program has had to find a new head coach. Jerry York, the program’s bench boss for nearly three decades and the winningest head coach in NCAA hockey history, announced his retirement from coaching on April 14, and since then the Eagles have been searching for his successor. On Friday, they announced their choice. Greg Brown, one of York’s former assistants, was tapped for the role, and he will become just the fifth Boston College men’s hockey head coach in program history. Brown has some NHL experience, having served as an assistant on David Quinn’s staff when Quinn coached the New York Rangers from 2018-2021. Brown had the following to say about his appointment:
BOSTON, MA

