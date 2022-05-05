Restrictions in place at convenience centers May 26-29

Relief is on the way for Henrico vehicle owners, after many were hit with staggering increases in their first-half personal property bills in recent days. Henrico County will reimburse vehicle owners a total of $20.4 million later this year and delay the due date for first-half tax payments by 60 days, to Aug. 5, in an attempt to mitigate the much-higher-than-anticipated valuations of personal and business vehicles registered in the county. Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas and Henrico Finance Director Sheila Minor made the announcements during a press conference Friday morning at the county’s western government center.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO