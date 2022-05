(CNN) – River otters have made a return to the Detroit River after becoming locally extinct since the early 1900s. This once in a century sighting says a lot about our environment. Eric Ste. Marie was walking along the Detroit River on April 25 when he noticed something unusual. “I see something brown and furry in the water, and usually when I see something furry in the water I assume it’s a mink or a muskrat,” said Ste. Marie. But, as a biology PHD student at the University of Windsor, Ste. Marie knew better. “As it got closer I realized it was much too large...

